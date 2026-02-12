AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy: AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines. built by Zendata. Core capabilities include AI risk signal generation across application, data, and model surfaces, Pre-production AI data exposure analysis via code and pipeline scanning, Sensitive data classification and AI eligibility determination..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.