AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy: AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines. built by Zendata. Core capabilities include AI risk signal generation across application, data, and model surfaces, Pre-production AI data exposure analysis via code and pipeline scanning, Sensitive data classification and AI eligibility determination..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.