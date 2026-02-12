AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Vanta Platform: Continuous GRC platform for security and compliance management. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Continuous compliance monitoring, SOC 2 audit support, Automated compliance workflows..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.