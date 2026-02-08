AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Vanta Platform: Continuous GRC platform for security and compliance management. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Continuous compliance monitoring, SOC 2 audit support, Automated compliance workflows..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.