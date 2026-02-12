Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by Fiddler AI. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Uno. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual compliance evidence collection will see the fastest ROI from Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform, since its autonomous agents handle the grunt work of gathering and classifying data across structured and unstructured sources. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 governance and risk functions including GV.SC supply chain risk management, which most GRC tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization needs deep detection and response capabilities; Uno is governance and risk quantification, not incident response, and it assumes you have reasonable baseline compliance hygiene already in place.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
AI-native GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and resilience
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform for your ai governance needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform: AI-native GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and resilience. built by Uno. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated GRC processes, Autonomous compliance coverage and gap analysis, Multi-framework compliance management..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance differentiates with Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform differentiates with AI agents for automated GRC processes, Autonomous compliance coverage and gap analysis, Multi-framework compliance management.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is developed by Fiddler AI. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform is developed by Uno. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance and Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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