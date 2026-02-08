Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Uno. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual compliance evidence collection will see the fastest ROI from Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform, since its autonomous agents handle the grunt work of gathering and classifying data across structured and unstructured sources. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 governance and risk functions including GV.SC supply chain risk management, which most GRC tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization needs deep detection and response capabilities; Uno is governance and risk quantification, not incident response, and it assumes you have reasonable baseline compliance hygiene already in place.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
AI-native GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and resilience
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform: AI-native GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and resilience. built by Uno. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated GRC processes, Autonomous compliance coverage and gap analysis, Multi-framework compliance management..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform differentiates with AI agents for automated GRC processes, Autonomous compliance coverage and gap analysis, Multi-framework compliance management.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform is developed by Uno. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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