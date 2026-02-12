AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Intuitem CISO Assistant: GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment. Core capabilities include Multi-framework audit management with evidence centralization, Risk assessment with methodology-agnostic workflow, Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) capabilities..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.