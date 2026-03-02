Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Adeptiv AI. Intuitem CISO Assistant is a free governance risk and compliance platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.
Risk and compliance teams at mid-market organizations who need to manage multiple frameworks without paying per-user licensing will find Intuitem CISO Assistant's free tier and automatic NIST OLIR mapping genuinely useful for centralizing audit evidence and assessment workflows. The built-in support for EBIOS RM, GDPR privacy modules, and Cyber Risk Quantification means you're not stitching together five different tools to cover governance, third-party risk, and quantified risk reporting. This is not for enterprises that have already standardized on Archer or ServiceNow and need deep integrations with their existing GRC infrastructure; Intuitem excels at replacing manual spreadsheets and disconnected assessments, not at displacing an entrenched platform.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment
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Common questions about comparing Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform vs Intuitem CISO Assistant for your ai governance needs.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring. built by Adeptiv AI..
Intuitem CISO Assistant: GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment. Core capabilities include Multi-framework audit management with evidence centralization, Risk assessment with methodology-agnostic workflow, Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) capabilities..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform and Intuitem CISO Assistant serve similar AI Governance use cases. Key differences: Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is Commercial while Intuitem CISO Assistant is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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