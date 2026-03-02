Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

Intuitem CISO Assistant

Risk and compliance teams at mid-market organizations who need to manage multiple frameworks without paying per-user licensing will find Intuitem CISO Assistant's free tier and automatic NIST OLIR mapping genuinely useful for centralizing audit evidence and assessment workflows. The built-in support for EBIOS RM, GDPR privacy modules, and Cyber Risk Quantification means you're not stitching together five different tools to cover governance, third-party risk, and quantified risk reporting. This is not for enterprises that have already standardized on Archer or ServiceNow and need deep integrations with their existing GRC infrastructure; Intuitem excels at replacing manual spreadsheets and disconnected assessments, not at displacing an entrenched platform.