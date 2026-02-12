AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Crash Override: AI tool discovery, adoption tracking, and security visibility platform. built by Crash Override. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI tool discovery and visibility, AI-generated code deployment tracking, Team AI adoption monitoring..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.