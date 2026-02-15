AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Witness Protect: Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Bidirectional runtime defense for AI applications and agents, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, Output filtering before user delivery or agent execution..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.