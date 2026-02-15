Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Witness Protect is a commercial llm guardrails tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across Microsoft environments need Witness Protect for its bidirectional runtime defense that actually blocks prompt injection and jailbreak attempts before they execute, not after telemetry arrives. The multi-step jailbreak detection and network-level visibility of AI interactions map directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM, covering both prevention and continuous monitoring where most guardrails only handle one. Skip this if your AI use cases are limited to read-only chatbots or if you lack the integration footprint to justify a dedicated firewall layer.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Witness Protect for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Witness Protect: Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Bidirectional runtime defense for AI applications and agents, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, Output filtering before user delivery or agent execution..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Witness Protect differentiates with Bidirectional runtime defense for AI applications and agents, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, Output filtering before user delivery or agent execution.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Witness Protect is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Witness Protect serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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