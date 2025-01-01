Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Witness Protect is a commercial llm guardrails tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across Microsoft environments need Witness Protect for its bidirectional runtime defense that actually blocks prompt injection and jailbreak attempts before they execute, not after telemetry arrives. The multi-step jailbreak detection and network-level visibility of AI interactions map directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM, covering both prevention and continuous monitoring where most guardrails only handle one. Skip this if your AI use cases are limited to read-only chatbots or if you lack the integration footprint to justify a dedicated firewall layer.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Witness Protect for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Witness Protect: Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Bidirectional runtime defense for AI applications and agents, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, Output filtering before user delivery or agent execution..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Witness Protect differentiates with Bidirectional runtime defense for AI applications and agents, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, Output filtering before user delivery or agent execution.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Witness Protect is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. Witness Protect integrates with Windows Copilot, Office 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and Witness Protect serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover PII, AI Firewall. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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