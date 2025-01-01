AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Witness Protect: Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Bidirectional runtime defense for AI applications and agents, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, Output filtering before user delivery or agent execution..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.