AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Witness Control: AI security platform with guardrails, policy enforcement, and data redaction. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level visibility of AI activity without browser extensions or agents, Real-time data redaction of sensitive information, Intent-based policy enforcement across AI tools..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.