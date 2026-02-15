Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Witness Control is a commercial ai governance tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Security teams deploying ChatGPT, Copilot, and other AI tools across departments need Witness Control because it enforces policy without requiring browser extensions or per-user agents, which actually works in hybrid environments where you can't control every device. Network-level visibility combined with real-time data redaction covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas (GV.PO, PR.DS, DE.CM, DE.AE), meaning you get policy enforcement and compliance logging in a single deployment. Skip this if your organization only needs point controls for a handful of power users or lacks the infrastructure to route traffic through a cloud gateway.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
AI security platform with guardrails, policy enforcement, and data redaction
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Witness Control for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Witness Control: AI security platform with guardrails, policy enforcement, and data redaction. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level visibility of AI activity without browser extensions or agents, Real-time data redaction of sensitive information, Intent-based policy enforcement across AI tools..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Witness Control differentiates with Network-level visibility of AI activity without browser extensions or agents, Real-time data redaction of sensitive information, Intent-based policy enforcement across AI tools.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Witness Control is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Witness Control serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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