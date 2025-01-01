AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

White Circle Control Your AI: AI control layer for testing, protecting, observing, and optimizing AI apps. built by White Circle. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for AI systems, Custom low-latency guardrails, PII detection and blocking..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.