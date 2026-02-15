AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Mindgard AI Security Testing Solution: AI security testing platform for red teaming, vulnerability assessment & defense. built by Mindgard limited. Core capabilities include AI attack surface mapping, Automated AI red teaming, AI vulnerability detection and assessment..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.