AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Mimecast Aware Governance & Compliance Suite: DLP & compliance platform for collaboration tools like Slack and MS Teams. built by Mimecast. Core capabilities include Centralized collection and preservation of collaboration data, AI-powered detection rules for sensitive data and policy violations, Automated detection of PII and unauthorized data sharing..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.