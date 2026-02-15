AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

F5 CalypsoAI: AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents. built by CalypsoAI. Core capabilities include Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability discovery, Real-time adaptive AI security defense, Centralized oversight and traceability..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.