Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. F5 CalypsoAI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by CalypsoAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying internal GenAI applications need CalypsoAI if your red team lacks the bandwidth to continuously probe LLM vulnerabilities before attackers do. The platform's agentic red-teaming automates discovery of OWASP Top 10 LLM risks across your model inventory regardless of vendor or underlying architecture, which matters when you're running Claude, GPT, and proprietary models in parallel. Skip this if your GenAI footprint is limited to third-party APIs you don't control, or if you're still in pilot phase and not yet operationalizing multiple agents in production.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs F5 CalypsoAI for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
F5 CalypsoAI: AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents. built by CalypsoAI. Core capabilities include Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability discovery, Real-time adaptive AI security defense, Centralized oversight and traceability..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. F5 CalypsoAI differentiates with Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability discovery, Real-time adaptive AI security defense, Centralized oversight and traceability.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. F5 CalypsoAI is developed by CalypsoAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and F5 CalypsoAI serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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