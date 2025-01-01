AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

F5 CalypsoAI: AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents. built by CalypsoAI. Core capabilities include Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability discovery, Real-time adaptive AI security defense, Centralized oversight and traceability..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.