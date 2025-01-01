Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. F5 CalypsoAI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by CalypsoAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying internal GenAI applications need CalypsoAI if your red team lacks the bandwidth to continuously probe LLM vulnerabilities before attackers do. The platform's agentic red-teaming automates discovery of OWASP Top 10 LLM risks across your model inventory regardless of vendor or underlying architecture, which matters when you're running Claude, GPT, and proprietary models in parallel. Skip this if your GenAI footprint is limited to third-party APIs you don't control, or if you're still in pilot phase and not yet operationalizing multiple agents in production.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs F5 CalypsoAI for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
F5 CalypsoAI: AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents. built by CalypsoAI. Core capabilities include Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability discovery, Real-time adaptive AI security defense, Centralized oversight and traceability..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. F5 CalypsoAI differentiates with Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability discovery, Real-time adaptive AI security defense, Centralized oversight and traceability.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. F5 CalypsoAI is developed by CalypsoAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. F5 CalypsoAI integrates with SIEM, SOAR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and F5 CalypsoAI serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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