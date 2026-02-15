AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Coder: Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform. built by Coder. Core capabilities include Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.