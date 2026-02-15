Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Coder is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Coder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents into development workflows need Coder to enforce boundaries before those agents touch production infrastructure. The platform governs agent behavior through policy controls and Terraform-based environment templates, directly addressing NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.PS (platform security) across hybrid and air-gapped deployments where traditional dev environment tools fall short. Skip this if your organization treats AI coding agents as one-off experiments rather than a governed, repeatable practice; Coder's overhead only pays off when you're scaling agent usage across teams.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform.
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Coder for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Coder: Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform. built by Coder. Core capabilities include Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Coder differentiates with Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Coder is developed by Coder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Coder serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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