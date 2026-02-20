AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..

Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP: Runtime CNAPP with AI-powered cloud and AI stack security platform. built by Sweet Security. Core capabilities include Runtime context collection and analysis, AI-powered risk prioritization with purpose-built LLM, Threat detection for malicious scripts and cryptocurrency mining..

Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.