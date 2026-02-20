AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..

Check Point CloudGuard: Cloud security platform for threat prevention across apps, networks, workloads. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. Core capabilities include Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), AI-based Web Application Firewall, Cloud Network Security gateways..

Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.