Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.