Mid-market and enterprise teams under NIS2 and CRA compliance pressure need AI EdgeLabs Compliance Center for its asset-centric risk scoring that actually prioritizes what matters: vulnerabilities weighted by exploitability and asset criticality rather than raw CVE counts. Real-time framework mapping with percentage coverage tracking means you know exactly which compliance gaps remain, and the firmware SBOM verification catches supply chain risks in edge devices that most tools ignore. Skip this if your primary need is continuous monitoring of deployed threats in production; the tool excels at pre-deployment risk assessment and compliance posture, not incident response or threat hunting.