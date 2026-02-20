AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant: GenAI assistant that translates security alerts into structured summaries for SOC teams. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Convert raw alerts into structured, easy-to-understand summaries, Interpret technical alert data using LLM and AI algorithms, Highlight threat nature, potential impact, and recommended actions..

Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.