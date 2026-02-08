AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

Protect AI Recon: AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.