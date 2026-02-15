Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Protect AI Recon: AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.