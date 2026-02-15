Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Protect AI Recon is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Protect AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Security teams responsible for generative AI applications need Protect AI Recon to systematically test AI guardrails and RAG pipelines before they fail in production; most competitors offer frameworks without the 450+ attack library and weekly updates that make testing repeatable and current. The natural language interface removes the coding friction that keeps red teaming from happening monthly instead of once, and OWASP Top 10 for LLMs mapping eliminates ambiguity about which vulnerabilities actually matter. Skip this if your organization has no deployed LLMs or still treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an active testing program.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Protect AI Recon for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Protect AI Recon: AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Protect AI Recon differentiates with Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Protect AI Recon is developed by Protect AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Protect AI Recon serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox