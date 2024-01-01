AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

Defend AI: Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.