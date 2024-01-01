Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Defend AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Straiker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Security teams deploying Claude, Copilot, or GitHub Copilot at scale need Defend AI because prompt injection and data exfiltration happen at subsecond speeds, and your existing DLP won't catch them. The >98.1% accuracy rate and multimodal threat detection across text, code, and documents means you're actually blocking agent-level attacks rather than guessing. Skip this if your LLM usage is still experimental or confined to ChatGPT free tier; the ROI only works once agents are making decisions that touch sensitive systems.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Defend AI for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Defend AI: Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Defend AI differentiates with Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Defend AI is developed by Straiker founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Defend AI serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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