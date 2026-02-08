AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response: AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model protection, AI agent security, AI data protection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.