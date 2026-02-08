AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.