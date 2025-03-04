AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..

Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC: AI-native SecOps platform combining SIEM, XDR, NDR, ITDR, and UEBA capabilities. built by Stellar Cyber. Core capabilities include Multi-Layer AI for threat detection and correlation, Data collection and normalization from multiple sources, AI-driven SIEM capabilities..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.