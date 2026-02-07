AgileBlue Cerulean Agent: XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response..

Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC: AI-native SecOps platform combining SIEM, XDR, NDR, ITDR, and UEBA capabilities. built by Stellar Cyber. Core capabilities include Multi-Layer AI for threat detection and correlation, Data collection and normalization from multiple sources, AI-driven SIEM capabilities..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.