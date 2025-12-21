AhnLab PLUS Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security ops teams managing hybrid infrastructure with OT/ICS environments will find AhnLab PLUS Platform's cross-domain threat prevention and automated incident response particularly valuable; its AI-driven detection covers endpoint, network, and cloud simultaneously, addressing the fragmentation most teams face. The platform scores across seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with particular strength in the Detect and Respond categories. Skip this if your priority is cloud-native workload segmentation or you need deeper SOAR integration with your existing ticketing systems; AhnLab optimizes for the organization managing physical and virtual assets together, not pure cloud-first deployments.