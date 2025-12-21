AhnLab Connect PLUS: Unified security platform combining XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) with playbook-driven automation, Threat intelligence platform (TIP) integration..

AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.