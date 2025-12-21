Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Connect PLUS is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. AhnLab XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in AhnLab Connect PLUS because its SOAR automation cuts investigation time by automating the tedious playbook work that bleeds analyst hours. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection and analysis are genuinely mature; you get AI-driven threat correlation across multiple domains plus native integrations that actually work without API gymnastics. Skip this if your incident response workflow is already optimized or you're locked into a different SOAR vendor; AhnLab's strength is consolidating fragmented detection sources, not replacing a mature response process.
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams with heavy log volume and limited analyst bandwidth should evaluate AhnLab XDR for its AI-powered triage and agentless collection model. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, combined with real-time scenario rule updates and an optional MXDR service, lets lean teams prioritize threats without deploying agents across every asset. Skip this if you're invested in a different vendor's endpoint ecosystem; AhnLab's integrations are tightly bound to its own EPP and EDR products, limiting flexibility in heterogeneous environments.
Unified security platform combining XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence
AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Connect PLUS vs AhnLab XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab Connect PLUS: Unified security platform combining XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) with playbook-driven automation, Threat intelligence platform (TIP) integration..
AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Connect PLUS differentiates with Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) with playbook-driven automation, Threat intelligence platform (TIP) integration. AhnLab XDR differentiates with AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates.
AhnLab Connect PLUS is developed by AhnLab. AhnLab XDR is developed by AhnLab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Connect PLUS and AhnLab XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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