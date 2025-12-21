Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AhnLab. SOC AI is a commercial managed detection and response tool by SOC AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams stretched thin on staffing should consider AhnLab Managed Detection & Response for its depth in threat hunting and analysis; the service delivers 24/7 expert response backed by real analysts rather than automation alone, which matters when your team lacks dedicated threat intelligence capacity. The platform covers four of five NIST RS functions strongly, meaning you get solid incident management and mitigation workflows, though the analysis-to-recovery pipeline depends on your analysts' speed rather than built-in orchestration. Skip this if you need a self-service tool where your team owns all decisions; AhnLab's model requires ceding some control to their analysts and accepting their investigation pace.
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
AI-powered SOC service for real-time cyber threat detection and response.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) vs SOC AI for your managed detection and response needs.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..
SOC AI: AI-powered SOC service for real-time cyber threat detection and response. built by SOC AI. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI/ML-based behavioral pattern analysis, Automated threat response workflows..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) differentiates with Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations. SOC AI differentiates with Real-time threat detection and response, AI/ML-based behavioral pattern analysis, Automated threat response workflows.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is developed by AhnLab. SOC AI is developed by SOC AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) integrates with AhnLab EDR, AhnLab V3, AhnLab EPP. SOC AI integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and SOC AI serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools, both cover Threat Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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