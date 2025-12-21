AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..

SOC AI: AI-powered SOC service for real-time cyber threat detection and response. built by SOC AI. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI/ML-based behavioral pattern analysis, Automated threat response workflows..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.