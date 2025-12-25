Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

SOC AI: AI-powered SOC service for real-time cyber threat detection and response. built by SOC AI. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI/ML-based behavioral pattern analysis, Automated threat response workflows..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.