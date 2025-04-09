N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..

SOC AI: AI-powered SOC service for real-time cyber threat detection and response. built by SOC AI. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI/ML-based behavioral pattern analysis, Automated threat response workflows..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.