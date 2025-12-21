Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Endpoint PLUS is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AhnLab. AVG AntiVirus FREE is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Windows and mobile environments will get the most from AhnLab Endpoint PLUS, particularly its sandbox-based threat analysis that catches polymorphic malware traditional signatures miss. The platform's NIST coverage in continuous monitoring and incident analysis reflects strong detection and forensics capability, though response orchestration lags behind leaders like CrowdStrike and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Skip this if your team lacks security operations depth to tune EDR tuning alerts or if you're standardizing exclusively on endpoint vendors with native cloud workload protection.
Startups and small teams with Windows-heavy fleets and minimal security staff should use AVG AntiVirus FREE for its low friction deployment and genuine real-time scanning; the free tier removes budget friction while multi-platform support (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) covers the sprawl most SMBs actually face. The threat detection network feeds continuous updates, so you're not managing signature releases manually. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response or compliance reporting; AVG covers Detect well through continuous monitoring but has no recovery or Respond capabilities, making it insufficient for teams that need post-breach investigation or forensics.
Comprehensive endpoint security platform with EPP, EDR, and sandbox capabilities
Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Endpoint PLUS vs AVG AntiVirus FREE for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AhnLab Endpoint PLUS: Comprehensive endpoint security platform with EPP, EDR, and sandbox capabilities. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Anti-malware protection, Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)..
AVG AntiVirus FREE: Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Endpoint PLUS differentiates with Anti-malware protection, Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). AVG AntiVirus FREE differentiates with Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection.
AhnLab Endpoint PLUS is developed by AhnLab. AVG AntiVirus FREE is developed by AVG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Endpoint PLUS and AVG AntiVirus FREE serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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