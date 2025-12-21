Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is a commercial cps protection tool by AhnLab. PacketViper OT Security is a commercial industrial control system security tool by PacketViper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams protecting manufacturing or critical infrastructure will find AhnLab CPS PLUS valuable for its unidirectional data diode capability and portable endpoint scanning, which work in air-gapped or severely restricted OT networks where standard agents fail. The platform covers 10 of 23 NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in asset identification, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis across IT and OT together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience post-breach; AhnLab emphasizes prevention and detection over response coordination, and the Asia-Pacific vendor presence means longer support latencies for North American teams.
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams protecting distributed ICS/OT assets will get the most from PacketViper OT Security because it actually contains lateral spread instead of just alerting on it, stopping threats at the facility level before they reach corporate IT. Zero false positive operation in unattended remote environments means you're not burning analyst hours on phantom incidents in hardened hardware deployed across temperature swings and humidity. Skip this if your environment is primarily centralized, cloud-native, or IT-focused; PacketViper is built for the physical constraints and air-gapped realities of industrial facilities, not general enterprise networks.
Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT
OT/ICS cybersecurity solution for threat prevention, detection & containment.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AhnLab CPS PLUS vs PacketViper OT Security for your cps protection needs.
AhnLab CPS PLUS: Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security..
PacketViper OT Security: OT/ICS cybersecurity solution for threat prevention, detection & containment. built by PacketViper. Core capabilities include Threat prevention, detection, containment, and response for OT/ICS environments, Deceptive techniques and artifacts for unknown threat detection, Automated incident response to contain threats at the local facility level..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab CPS PLUS differentiates with OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security. PacketViper OT Security differentiates with Threat prevention, detection, containment, and response for OT/ICS environments, Deceptive techniques and artifacts for unknown threat detection, Automated incident response to contain threats at the local facility level.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is developed by AhnLab. PacketViper OT Security is developed by PacketViper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab CPS PLUS and PacketViper OT Security serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both cover SCADA, Network Segmentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox