AhnLab CPS PLUS: Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security..

PacketViper OT Security: OT/ICS cybersecurity solution for threat prevention, detection & containment. built by PacketViper. Core capabilities include Threat prevention, detection, containment, and response for OT/ICS environments, Deceptive techniques and artifacts for unknown threat detection, Automated incident response to contain threats at the local facility level..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.