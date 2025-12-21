AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스: Digital forensics service for incident analysis and APT response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Incident root cause analysis, Attack timeline reconstruction, Damage scope assessment..

StealthMole Telegram Tracker: OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserved Telegram OSINT for investigations, Advanced search and filtering with keywords and search operators, Coverage of public and private Telegram groups, channels, and chat logs..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.