Mid-market and enterprise security teams responding to suspected APT breaches need AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스for its ability to reconstruct attack timelines and trace data exfiltration paths that most internal teams cannot execute alone. The service covers NIST RS.AN and RS.MI functions through root cause analysis and deleted data recovery, combining agent-based forensics with detailed remediation guidance. Skip this if your organization has mature incident response capabilities in-house or lacks the budget for hybrid managed forensics; A-FIRST is designed as a surge capacity service, not a replacement for a dedicated IR team.

PowerForensics

Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract artifacts from Windows systems will find PowerForensics valuable for its native PowerShell integration, which eliminates the need for separate GUI tools on locked-down or air-gapped machines. Built as a free, open-source framework with 1,427 GitHub stars, it's actively maintained and lets analysts automate repetitive parsing tasks across hundreds of machines simultaneously. Skip this if your team relies on commercial tools like EnCase or FTK for cross-platform support and courtroom-admissible chain-of-custody documentation; PowerForensics excels at speed and scripting but not legal defensibility.