PowerForensics

Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract artifacts from Windows systems will find PowerForensics valuable for its native PowerShell integration, which eliminates the need for separate GUI tools on locked-down or air-gapped machines. Built as a free, open-source framework with 1,427 GitHub stars, it's actively maintained and lets analysts automate repetitive parsing tasks across hundreds of machines simultaneously. Skip this if your team relies on commercial tools like EnCase or FTK for cross-platform support and courtroom-admissible chain-of-custody documentation; PowerForensics excels at speed and scripting but not legal defensibility.