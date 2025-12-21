Fibratus

Windows incident responders and threat hunters working inside corporate networks will get the most from Fibratus because it gives raw kernel-level visibility into process behavior without the licensing cost of commercial EDR. It's free and open-source with 2,373 GitHub stars, which means you're getting tested code plus a community that actually uses it for real investigations. Skip this if you need cross-platform coverage or graphical case management; Fibratus is Windows-only and command-line driven, built for practitioners who think in system calls, not dashboards.