AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Elastic Search AI Platform: Search AI platform with vector database for logs, threat hunting, and AI apps. built by Elastic. Core capabilities include Vector database for AI and semantic search, Hybrid search combining full-text and semantic search, ES|QL unified query language..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.