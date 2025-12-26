Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Trend Micro Trend Companion: AI-powered cybersecurity assistant integrated into Trend Vision One platform. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include Natural language interaction for security operations, Alert summarization and explanation, Search query generation from language prompts..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.