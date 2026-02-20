AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks: LLM-powered SOC playbook generator for real-time incident response automation. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based analysis of runtime alert data including process names, system calls, network activity, and file modifications, Information Playbook with investigative guidance covering process inspection, file analysis, network investigation, and log review, Action Playbook with automated response steps for process termination, network blocking, execution disabling, and system updates..

AIStrike BlueDome: AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure. built by AiStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Composite AI agents for automated cyber defense operations, End-to-end security process orchestration with case and ticket management, Workflow analysis with dwell time, queue time, and cycle time measurement..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.