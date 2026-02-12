Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Noma Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security: Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications. built by Noma Security..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security is developed by Noma Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz and Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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