Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response is a commercial agentic ai security tool by HiddenLayer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLM vendors need HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response because it's the only tool that catches prompt injection and model tampering in real time across OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, and other major platforms simultaneously. The vendor maps findings directly to MITRE ATLAS and OWASP LLM Top 10, which means your threat intelligence and incident response workflows actually connect to AI-specific attack patterns instead of forcing analogs from traditional AppSec. Skip this if your organization treats generative AI as an experimentation layer rather than a production dependency; the real value emerges only when you're managing autonomous agents or running LLMs at scale.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response: Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, PII leakage detection and blocking, Model tampering detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response differentiates with Prompt injection detection and prevention, PII leakage detection and blocking, Model tampering detection.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response is developed by HiddenLayer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz integrates with LangGraph, AutoGen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LlamaIndex and 6 more. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, GCP, Meta and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Wiz and HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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