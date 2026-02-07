Enterprise and mid-market security teams validating large language model deployments should use AIM Intelligence AIM Red to automate what would otherwise require expensive manual red teaming; the tool's jailbreaking attack library (Crescendo, Many-shot, Pliny) and prompt injection testing execute attacks at scale that security teams couldn't feasibly run by hand. The platform's NIST coverage across Risk Assessment and Awareness training means your team gets structured metrics and documented attack scenarios to brief executives and retrain developers on real failure modes. Skip this if your organization isn't actively deploying LLMs to production or if your primary concern is securing traditional application infrastructure; AIM Red solves a specific problem for shops already committed to AI governance.