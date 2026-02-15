Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Willow: Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions. built by Willow. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and authentication, Action-level permission enforcement and policy rules, Self-service employee tool catalog with identity-based provisioning..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.