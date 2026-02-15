Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Unbound Governance Layer: Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules. built by Unbound. Core capabilities include Discovery of AI coding tools and MCP servers across organization, Monitoring of terminal commands and MCP actions, Policy enforcement for sanctioned AI coding tools..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.